Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings, When And Where To Live Stream The Kamal Haasan Show?

Kamal Haasan returns to host the sixth season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The show will premiere on October 9. Although Bigg Boss Ultimate happened after Season 5, the upcoming season is officially considered the sixth season. Let's look at the timings of the show and where it will air.

When & Where To Watch?

It will be streamed live 24/7 on Disney Hotstar. The highlights will be telecast every day on Star Vijay Television Channel, and simultaneously on Hotstar as well. The episodes will be telecast at 9.30 pm every day. The weekday episodes would be an hour long, and the weekend episodes will be an hour and a half long, on television, including commercials. Bigg Boss Unseen will be telecast on Vijay Takkar.

What's New This Season?

This season is expected to have some contestants from the public as well. People have been auditioned and selected for entering the Bigg Boss house. It would be interesting to see how celebrities and the general public get along inside the house.

The probable candidates for this season are as follows: GP Muthu, Shivin Ganesan, Anchor Janani, Model Neethu, Anchor Nivashini, Model Sheriina, Rajalakshmi, Rapper ADK, Amuthavanan, Actor Manikantan, VJ Maheshwari, and Actresses Nandhini (Myna), Vichitra, Sreenithi Sudharshan, Aayesha, and Rachitha to name a few.

Monicka Richard - D Imman's ex-wife, DD Neelakantan, Ashwin, Dharsha, Rakshan, and Roshini of CWC (Cooku with Comali) fame were all speculated to enter the house. However, it doesn't appear that they will be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6. It should be noted that the CWC participants were rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Season 5 as well.