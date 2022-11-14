Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: VJ Maheshwari’s First Reaction After Eviction

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss saw its next eviction. This time around, it was VJ Maheshwari who received the exit card. After getting out of the house, Maheshwari posted a video on social media, which is the first one post-eviction. In the video, she thanked her fans who supported her and showered her with love.

She said, "Thank you very much for showing me love and affection. I am not sad because of the eviction. But in fact, I am happy that I gave my best to sustain these many days and earned so many fans." Another video surfaced online, which again has Maheshwari thanking her fans for their support.

She added, "As a single woman, I am going to give back all the love that I have been given. To all those fans who sent me messages on WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, I read each and every message, and thank you so much for standing by my side. I also read the messages of fans who shared information about their personal life and struggle. I want you all to stay strong and keep trying no matter how huge the obstacles are."

It is anticipated that Maheshwari lost some of her fans after she spat with a fellow contestant ADK in last week's episode. The issue started when ADK accused Maheshwari of showing faces whenever he spoke, to which Maheshwari picked up a fight with him. This did not go well with the fans of Bigg Boss Tamil. Maheshwari is the fifth contestant to get evicted from the season.

It is reported that Maheshwari took a remuneration of Rs. 2.5-3 lakh per episode of her participation in the show. Since she was in the house for more than three weeks, the show would've earned her Rs. 14-15 lakh approximately.

Meanwhile, the latest episode also saw host Kamal Haasan showing his wrath to some contestants. He told the contestants that they must follow the rules of the house while performing tasks and other times. He stated that Dhanalakshmi did not perform her task properly and took away her nomination-free pass. He later passed it on to Vikraman.