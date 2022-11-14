Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: VJ Maheshwari’s First Video After Leaving The Bigg Boss House
It is known that VJ Maheshwari was eliminated yesterday on the basis of low votes from the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 show which is being aired on Vijay TV.
Speaking to Kamal Haasan after leaving yesterday, Maheshwari said, "I was myself every day when I was in this house and I didn't act for the camera. I was very happy that I got the opportunity to talk to you every week." After this, Kamal Haasan wished her with a message saying "A good future awaits you outside."
After talking to Kamal Haasan on stage, Maheshwari requested him to see the housemates and it was granted. Maheshwari said to the housemates that "While coming to the show, my little boy wished me to win the title or comeback before his school holiday gets over. So now I will go out and celebrate the holiday with him." Then she said goodbye to them for one last time and left.
In
this
situation,
VJ
Maheshwari
has
released
a
video
on
her
social
media
for
the
first
time
after
leaving
Bigg
Boss.
In
the
video
she
said,
"I
have
no
regrets
about
quitting
Bigg
Boss.
I
gave
my
game
100%.
As
soon
as
I
came
out,
I
realized
how
much
support
I
had.
I
never
expected
this.
I
think
I
played
my
game
right.
Thanks
to
everyone
who
supported
me.
Similarly,
continue
to
give
me
love."
This video is now going viral.