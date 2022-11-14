Bigg Boss 6 Tamil: VJ Maheshwari’s First Video After Leaving The Bigg Boss House

It is known that VJ Maheshwari was eliminated yesterday on the basis of low votes from the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 show which is being aired on Vijay TV.

Speaking to Kamal Haasan after leaving yesterday, Maheshwari said, "I was myself every day when I was in this house and I didn't act for the camera. I was very happy that I got the opportunity to talk to you every week." After this, Kamal Haasan wished her with a message saying "A good future awaits you outside."

After talking to Kamal Haasan on stage, Maheshwari requested him to see the housemates and it was granted. Maheshwari said to the housemates that "While coming to the show, my little boy wished me to win the title or comeback before his school holiday gets over. So now I will go out and celebrate the holiday with him." Then she said goodbye to them for one last time and left.

In this situation, VJ Maheshwari has released a video on her social media for the first time after leaving Bigg Boss. In the video she said, "I have no regrets about quitting Bigg Boss. I gave my game 100%. As soon as I came out, I realized how much support I had. I never expected this. I think I played my game right. Thanks to everyone who supported me. Similarly, continue to give me love."

This video is now going viral.