Bigg Boss Fame Mumtaz Accused Of Abusing Her Minor Domestic Helps; Complained Filed Against The Actress

Mumtaz, the senior actress who is popular for her stint on the Bigg Boss Tamil show, is now in trouble. As per the reports, Mumtaz has been accused of abusing her domestic help. The sources suggest that the girl who hails from Uttar Pradesh has been working with the Bigg Boss contestant as her domestic help ever since she was a minor.

According to the latest updates, one of the girls, who is named Muktin, called the police emergency cell and lodged a complaint against Mumtaz earlier this week. The girls have alleged that the actress has been constantly abusing them and is burdening them with extra work. They have also added that the Bigg Boss contestant took away their phone and did not let them leave her house or contact their families.

After they called the emergency cell, Anna Nagar police immediately rushed to Mumtaz's residence and rescued the girls. Muktin, who had made the complaint was taken into custody for further investigation, after which she refused to return to the actress's house. The child welfare committee has reportedly sent the sisters into government custody.

Reportedly, Mumtaz had hired girls who are from Uttar Pradesh around 6 years back to work as maids at her residence in Anna Nagar, Chennai. The girls, who are sisters, have been working with the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant ever since they came to Chennai.

