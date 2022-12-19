Bigg Boss Tamil 5's Cibi Chandran flaunts Ajith Kumar’s Gift On Thunivu’s sets: 'Will Always Treasure This'

It is well known that Bigg Boss Tamil 5 fame Cibi Chandran is on board Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie, Thunivu. The actor was also featured in the recently released song Kasethaan Kadavulada, and entertained his fans with his cool moves. Now, the actor has revealed on his Twitter space that Ajith gifted him a pair of sunglasses which he said he will treasure for life.

Cibi shared a photo in the sunglasses and wrote on Twitter, “Will always treasure this invaluable memorabilia. A gift from #Ajithkumar sir during #KasethanKadavulada song shoot.” He also shared the link to the song Kasethaan Kadavulada’s YouTube video. His fans and the fans of Ajith Kumar took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. A fan shared a photo of Ajith Kumar wearing the same glasses and called Cibi lucky.

Will always treasure this invaluable memorabilia. A gift from #Ajithkumar sir during #KasethanKadavulada song shoot 😎 https://t.co/wKUI7Wms7Z pic.twitter.com/2Q9zftqxsX — Ciby Bhuvana Chandran (@cibychandran) December 18, 2022

All you need to know about Thunivu

Speaking of Thunivu, the film is gearing up for release on January 11. The film marks the third collaboration between H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar, and Boney Kapoor after their successful ventures Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Manju Warrier plays the leading lady in the film. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, the film is touted to be a bank heist drama.

Thunivu to clash with Varisu

At the box office, Thunivu may face a stiff competition with Vijay’s Varisu. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film is directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama bankrolled by Telugu producer Dil Raju. Varisu aka Varisudu will hit the theaters on January 13.

What else is in store for Ajith Kumar?

After this, Ajith Kumar will collaborate with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan for a yet-to-be-titled movie, to be bankrolled by the filmmaker’s Rowdy Pictures banner. The cast and crew of this movie is not yet revealed by the makers.

Cibi has been appearing in several movies post Bigg Boss stint

Cibi, who left the Bigg Boss house taking the 'suitcase cash’ money, appeared in several movies. He played minor roles in Vijay’s previous movie Master and Sivakarthikeyan’s Don to name a few. Thunivu is his next big project after Master.