Bigg Boss Tamil 5’s Thamarai Selvi To Join The Cast Of Vijay Television’s Bharathi Kannamma Serial?

Tamil Bigg Boss season 5 was one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. With amazing contestants and engaging tasks, the season entertained the show's fans. And after the show's completion, the contestants went on to pursue their careers in various ways. Thamarai Selvi, who is one of the most popular contestants and one of the finalists of the season is back in the headlines.

The theater artist took to her Instagram space on Friday and shared some photos with the actor of Vijay television's soap opera, Bharathi Kannamma from the sets of the series. While she did not add any other information, it is being widely said that she has joined the cast of the series and will makers her appearance in it soon.



In the photos, she can be seen posing with the series' lead character Bharathi played by Vinushya Devi and the child actor Kanishka. Let us wait and see if she makes an appearance in the series. After taking part in Bigg Boss 5, Thamarai went on to be a contestant on the celebrity dance show BB Jodigal. She took part in the show along with her husband Parthasarathy. She was one of the finalists of the fifth season and the trophy was lifted by Raju Jeyamohan that season. Let us wait and watch if her onboarding to the series happens any time soon.

As far as the latest season is concerned, there will be two evictions this week and it is predicted that Ram and Ayesha will be given the exit card this weekend, as they both have received the minimum number of votes in the unofficial polling websites. There will also be a wildcard entry soon in the house.

Though the wildcard contestant's name has not been revealed yet, it is reported that the contestant will be Tamil star Anjali or Rachitha's husband Dinesh or VJ Parvathy. Some reports also suggest that a contestant from the first season may enter. The show, which is being aired on Vijay Television and also streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live streaming is also available on the OTT platform.