Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Voting Results: Niroop And Ciby Get Lesser Number Of Votes!

The house of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 is going through a crucial week. The 7 contestants remaining inside the house will certainly go through a roller coaster ride as they near the finale week. According to reports, two of the nominated contestants will be bidding goodbye to the show in the upcoming weekend episode. Meanwhile, a promo of the show has already become the talk of the town.

In the second promo released on January 4 (Tuesday), one can see senior actor R Sarathkumar entering the house with a box of money to tempt the contestants. Going by the promo, the actor has offered Rs 3 lakh to the contestants. Though it is not known if one among the housemates would accept the offer on Tuesday, his/her walking out would lessen the risk for other contestants, as only one elimination will take place in the weekend episode if it happens. Currently, the house has Amir, Niroop Nandakumar, Ciby Chakravarthi, Raju Jeyamohan, Priyanka Deshpande, Thamarai Selvi and Pavni Reddy as the remaining contestants. In the previous weekend, Amir won the ticket to finale task and became the first finalist of the show.

Well, going by the voting trend, Raju Jeyamohan is leading with the most number of votes on the list. He is followed by Pavni, Priyanka and Thamarai. On the flip side, Niroop and Ciby have received the least number of votes so far. Though the duo's performances and stints inside the house have been up to the mark, the inclusion of other popular contestants in the list might have lessened their vote counts this week. Reportedly chances are relatively high for Niroop's eviction this week, however, it will also depend on various others factors including his decision on Sarathkumar's offer and the votes counts, which can change at any point in time.