Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Decrypts Vikraman's Tattoo Design
A
couple
of
days
ago,
the
housemates
were
given
the
psychological
task
'Aliens
and
Tribes'.
Following
this,
the
contestants
were
given
their
respective
costumes
and
accessories.
Along
with
that,
they
were
provided
with
paints
to
paint
themselves
according
to
the
task's
theme.
Accordingly, the aliens were seen in bright silver suits with wires and antennas as their headgear. The tribes were given costumes with animal prints and headbands.
ADK
volunteered
to
paint
his
teammates
with
images
that
resembled
tattoos.
He was seen drawing a snake tattoo and a black panther for Vikraman yesterday while the team was getting ready.
Nice work and done by #ADK for #vikraman𓃵 #BlackPanther #BiggBossTamil #VikramanArmy pic.twitter.com/8dlMtPMBWE— Vikraman Army (@vikraman_army) November 29, 2022
One
cannot
help
but
admire
his
drawing
skills.
The
tattoo
was
drawn
on
Vikraman's
hand.
The
snake
image
looked
alert,
curled
up,
and
ready
to
pounce.
In one of the clips from the live stream that went viral this morning, ADK was seen drawing tattoos on Azeem too.
#ADK Tattoo Explanation 🤣😂#BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/8iQOmEuY3X— BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 30, 2022
While painting it, ADK said to Azeem that he had drawn the snake tattoo for Vikraman with a hidden meaning.
#vikraman𓃵 tattoo design by #ADK 👌👌👌❤️🔥— stunner_shot111 (@DHONIKRISH213) November 30, 2022
A Snake design with "V" symbol❤️💯✅️🔥
I think #ADK will get appreciation in this weekend from kamal sir✅️💯❤️#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/hnptGlx41R
He
went
on
to
decode
the
tattoo,
explaining
that
it
represented
the
venomous
housemates
around
him
and
served
as
a
reminder
to
him
to
remain
vigilant
while
playing
the
task.
He, however, never explained whom he meant by "venomous snakes," making the fans wonder who it could be!
Meanwhile, one of the contestants, Robert Master, who was evicted from the house recently, said in his first video after elimination that "Vikraman is there in the house only to point out other people's faults." He will keep waiting to find faults, and when he does, he will catch them and use the situation in his favor. "I will address my fans through interviews where I will explain in detail what all happened in the house."
In the meantime, the results of the unofficial public voting conducted by the TamilGlitz channel are out.
Accordingly, Myna Nandhini and Queency are in danger zones with the fewest votes. She received 9.07 percent of the total votes. Meanwhile, Myna Nandhini also received fewer votes, but slightly more than Queency (9.89%).
We'll have to wait till tonight to see the fun-filled events unfold. The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m. The reality show is also available on Disney+ Hotstar, an OTT platform.