Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Shares An Emotional Note To His Son

ADK aka Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam is one of the celebrity contestant of the Bigg Boss house. As known, he is a rapper from Srilanka. It was revealed that ADK is very fond of his family and that he has a son who is now 8 years old.

Meanwhile, in one of the tasks assigned by the Bigg Boss recently, ADK shared a personal and emotional note to his son Abhyaan.

In the video, he says, "Abhyaan, am not sure if you will watch this video now. But I hope that you'll eventually watch it someday in future. As you grow up, you will learn to analyse any given situation with a neutral stand. You will further understand that no one is wrong. It is those situations and circumstances that force a person to commit a mistake, due to which relationships fail. And now as a father, I seek apologies from you, because I had to give up my marital life when you were 2 years old. I had to take that decision just because I was not convinced with the way my marriage life is heading to and not that I want to disown you......I haven't hurt you till now under any circumstances.."

"A couple of years ago, I had to raise my voice sternly to mention that 'I am your dad, and you'll call none so' because I was possessive on you..I have participated in this show mainly to convey this message to you"

"There isn't a single day without your thoughts. Nor did I fail in my duties as a father. You will eventually understand it"

"Never ever disrespect or disown your mother at any cost... You should be a fighter for your mother.. be brave..never take hasty decisions like your father".

ADK broke down as he said these words, "At any time, if you want to meet me, please do come..appa is always here for you. My intention is not to change your belief nor to make you estranged from your loved ones. Always respect those who treat your mother with dignity. I have never disrespected her. I have stayed away from her because I don't want to disturb her and also sinceI had selfish reasons. I seek your apologies for that. I always love you"