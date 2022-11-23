Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ADK Showed His Personal Vendetta Against Azeem, Alleges Vanitha Vijayakumar

Tamil reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. In the third season, Vanitha Vijayakumar was one of the strongest contestants. She is known for standing u against unjust when she was inside the house and even after coming out of the house, she is still making the headlines. Though Vanitha did not win the title in the third season, she was one of the most-popular contestants of the season.

She has been reviewing the sixth and the latest season of the show with TamilGlitz. And about the latest episode, she has spoken about the courtroom task. She spoke about ADK and how he did not perform well as a judge. She said, "Azeem argued very well. But ADK did not act as the right judge. When he is playing a judge, he should forget the knowledge he had before entering the scene. He has to make the judgement based on what lawyers provide. But he did not do that."

In the latest task, the house is converted into a courtroom and contestants are seen playing as lawyers and judges. They are seen taking up the matters that created controversies in the house and are arguing their stand. This task has received more attention from fans than the previous ones as the courtroom proceedings have been engaging and entertaining.

On the work front, Vanitha has been busy with a few reality shows with Vijay Television such as Bigg Boss Jodigal and Cooku With Komali. She has some movies in her lineup. One of her highly-anticipated flicks includes Andhagan. A Tamil remake of the popular Hindi film Andhadhun, it has Prashanth as the lead actor, while Simran plays an important role. Priya Anand plays the leading lady.

After appearing in the third season of Bigg Boss, Vanitha also took part in the OTT version of the show, which was hosted by Silambarasan TR. So far, only one season of the OTT version was aired, which has all the top contestants from all previous seasons. The present season is being aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Kamal Haasan is hosting the show.