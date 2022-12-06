Bigg Boss Tamil 6: After Myna Nandhini, Second Wild Card Contestant To Enter This Week?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is almost nearing its grand finale but reports about the entry of wildcard contestant have not yet settled down. In the most recent one, it is reported that the wildcard contestant will enter the house this week. However, there are no official announcements so far.

If reports turn out to be true, Parvathy, a VJ of a YouTube channel will enter as the wildcard contestant. Some reports also suggest that a contestant from the first season will enter the house as the wildcard contestant. But let us wait for the official announcement from the makers. The season already saw the entry of a wild card contestant. Actor Myna Nandhini entered the house on October 16, a week after the season premiered. One can say that the actor has been playing her game well, as her fans have multiplied after her entrance into the house.

Speaking of the show, the latest eviction happened on Sunday and Queency was evicted from the show as predicted by the unofficial polling pages. It was also announced that the upcoming week will have double evictions. Let us wait and see who all are given the exit cards.

The promos released so far suggest that the housemates are given the iconic costumes of Tamil actors and are asked to follow the body language and mimic the actors the whole day. The contestants are also asked to dance for some songs of the actors. They are given dummy cash, and whoever manages to collect the maximum cash will be declared the winner of the task.

Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the Tamil version of the reality show, is hosting this season as well. The show is being aired on Vijay Television throughout the week. While on the weekends the show is aired between 10:00 om and 11:00 pm, on the weekends, it starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. Alternatively, fans can watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too. The streamer also the show live 24/7. Tune in to Filmibeat to know more updates about the reality show.