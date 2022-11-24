Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Aishwarya Rajesh Requests Her Fans To Vote For Her Brother Manikanta

Following the unofficial poll votes that showcased Manikanta as the contestant receiving the least votes, it is predicted that he is likely to get evicted this week.

The unofficial public polls conducted by TamilGlitz, reveal The results of the unofficial public voting conducted by a TamilGlitz channel are out. Accordingly, Manikandan got the least votes. He received 7.17 percent of the total votes. Surprisingly, Robert master leads Manikandan with 7.41 percent votes. Manikandan has been one of the non-controversial contestants of the house. Though it is unclear if he is non-entertaining or if the show makers have edited his part as they had much more interesting episodes to telecast. This could be one of the reasons for Manikandan not being able to create a connection with the audience.

Following this Manikanta's sister actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her social media to seek votes for her brother. She posted a couple of Manikanta's posters in her Instagram status today.The post read, "Pls show ur support and love to my brother".

Manikanta Rajesh aka Manikandan is a Tamil actor working predominantly in Tamil serials. His sister Aishwarya Rajesh is a leading actress in the Indian film industry.

She has often promoted her brother on her social media handle since he entered the Bigg Boss house.

Pls show ur support and love to my brother @Manikan97622480 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0nXjJvFJx2 — aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) November 22, 2022

Manikanta is married to Sofia, who is also an actress. The couple had appeared together in several Television shows.

Meanwhile, Robert Master is also in the danger zone. Robert has been on the receiving end of criticisms and controversies last week for his poor performance in the 'Royal Museum' task. Also, he was condemned for going overboard with Rakshita. Robert master could be seen trailing around and flirting with Rakshita instead of focusing on the game. He was bashed heavily by the fans for his behavior.

In the same poll, it is revealed that Azeem is leading in the votes followed by VJ Kathiravan. VJ Kathiravan has been winning all praises for his excellent performance in the 'Royal Museum' task, as a thief.

Watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 on the Vijay Tamil channel or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 24*7 live of this show.