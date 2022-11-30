Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Aliens Team Cavilled At The Unshattered Vikraman, Promo Reveals  

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on fire ever since its launch in October. With each passing day, the show is never less than an action-packed thriller movie.

Also, the tasks announced by the big boss raise the tension further. The way the housemates interpret and play the game often breaks their relationship.

A couple of days ago, Big Boss announced an alien tribe task. Accordingly, the housemates split themselves into tribes and aliens. The precious stones created by the tribes would be kept for the benefit of the tribe community. The stones need a sacred flower that is in the custody of aliens. They will have to steal it without the alien's knowledge.

The aliens, on the other hand, would have to steal the precious stones under the tribes' possession, and the tribes would have to safeguard them.

In either case, if the participant gets caught, the captivated housemate will be confined to a chair.

The opponent team will try to trigger them, break them emotionally, or agitate them until the buzzer goes off.

"The one who withstands wins the stone or flower," said the Big Boss.

Accordingly, the alien team and the tribal team clashed yesterday. The entire house broke down and went into chaos as they couldn't handle the pressure. The Bigg Boss then clarified the rules once again to Manikanta and Vikraman, as the game was paused for a while.

Despite a few glitches, both teams tried to safeguard the stones and flowers.

While Janani and Ayesha lost on the alien side, Azeem lost for the tribal team.

Despite the disagreements with the opposing team, there were loud internal clashes. To avoid sore ears, the TV had to be turned off, especially when Dhanalakshmi and Azeem argued with their teammates.

Meanwhile, in today's promo, it is revealed that Vikraman is caught stealing the flower. He is captivated, and the alien team is trying its best to provoke him.

Vikraman, on the other hand, was seen with an unbroken smile.

We'll have to wait till tonight to see the fun-filled events unfold. The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m. The reality show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

In today's set of promos, it is revealed that the housemates are seen playing the game actively. However, it was also seen that there was commotion among the teammates themselves.

Furthermore, a few clips surfaced on the internet, revealing a high-voltage drama that happened inside the house during the task.

Dhanalakshmi was seen screaming at the top of her lungs at her teammate Queency, arguing that her strategy to breakdown the opponent was correct and that she won the task.

In another clip, Azeem was seen having a heated argument, saying he would never follow the game's rules, and he didn't win by the team's unanimous decision. Vikraman was seen furious with Azeem, and Myna Nandhini seemed to argue with Azeem about his wrong stand.

Yet another clip showed Ayesha having a mental breakdown when the tribal team howled at her. Frustrated, Ayesha threw her microphone away and was seen screaming inside the changing room.

Meanwhile, the second promo shows that Azeem and Janany were seen engaging in a heated argument. It looked like the alien task was temporarily paused when they were engaged in squabbles.

Another clip showed that Shivin won the task. She withheld herself when the alien team tried to break her down.

We'll have to wait till tonight to see the fun-filled events unfold. The sixth season of Bigg Boss is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., while on weekends, the show starts at 9:30 p.m. and goes on until 11:00 p.m. The reality show is also available on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.