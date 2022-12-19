Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Angry Fans Extend Support To Janany; Call It ‘Unfair Eviction’ After Her EMOTIONAL Note

In an unexpected development in the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss, Janany got evicted on Sunday. While fans were expected host Kamal Haasan to hand the exit card to ADK or Manikanda, he gave the card to Janany. Post her eviction from the house, Janany has penned a touching note on Instagram, which has attracted fans' eye and they have been lambasting the makers for evicting her from the house.

Janany shared a photo collage from her moments in the house and wrote on Instagram, "Thank you everyone who accepted me as I am within the BB house...!! With your votes you all encouraged me a in a big way... I am sorry If I couldn't fullfill your expectations within these days...Will make you all happy in all possible ways as I can from this moment..! Thank you sooo much ..!"

Her fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. One fan wrote, "Unfair eviction... But you won our heart." Another fan wrote, "U were one such strong contestant i admired in the first week itself.u were only my favorite until now and stopped watching bigg Boss after ur elimination. If u hve played ticket to finale sureshot u wuld hve reached finale... U have that capability to play tasks.. disappointed with ur eviction..All the best for your future..u have won lots of hearts."

Another fan stated that Amudhavanan was the reason for her eviction from the house, though she started off well. He wrote, "U started off really well...amuthavanan was the set back in ur game..ilana u would be a finalist.. All the best for ur future."

Nevertheless, the show has to go on! On Monday's episode, we will witness a new set of contestants being voted for nomination, in which ADK, Manikanda, and Amudhavanan will not be nominated as they are in nomination-free zone. Let us see who all will face the nomination process this week. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show is being aired on Vijay Television and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also being aired on the streamer for fans to know the updates whenever they want.