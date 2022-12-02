Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Angry Fans Lash At Dhanalakshmi As She Hits Shivin; Watch Video

There has never been a scarcity of drama when it comes to Bigg Boss. And the Tamil version of the reality show, which was launched six years back has got religious fans, who have never said no to drama. While the sixth season has been a tad dull compared to the other five seasons, there are still dramas happening in the house every now and then. The latest season was launched in October this year.

And in the most recent drama, a video clip of the show surfaced online and it instantly took over the internet. In the video, a contest of the season Shivin can be seen having a fight with her fellow contestant Dhanalakshmi while performing a task. The video shows Dhanalakshmi vigorously fighting against Shivin and she even went to the extent of pushing her away very harshly.

However, Shivin, who did not give up the battle, fought with dignity and was only involved in self defence without hurting or even trying to harm Dhanalakshmi. The video caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who shared it on Twitter. As it is, Shivin has fans who have been extensively extending their support to her.

#Dhana was hitting #Shivin 😔



D used all the worst strategies with all to escape. Very Cheap 🤦‍♂️



What a game Siv - It's not easy to handle the worst player. Finally Shivin locked D… Shivin 👏 🔥#Biggbosstamil6

pic.twitter.com/PGKtj8saFh — Mr.SpiderMan (@iSpiderman_web) December 2, 2022

Especially after previous week’s courtroom task, seeing Shivin’s performance as Azeem’s advocate won several hears. And now, this video has taken over the internet. Fans have been lauding her for not giving up and yet keeping up with her dignity. They are heaping praises on her for not stooping down as low as Dhanalakshmi and still managing to fight with her.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 This Week Elimination: Know Who Will Be Given The Exit Card

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction Update: Is Queency Eliminated?

Dhanalskshmi is being lashed at for such an act. She already has several haters who have been calling her arrogant and overconfident. Now, with this video, she has absolutely earned more haters. While she is not nominated for eviction this week, if she gets nominated next time, she might even get eliminated from the house.

It is to be seen if Kamal Haasan would give her a red card for displaying such behavior in the name of performing tasks. Fans have also demanded the same. The show is being aired on Vijay Television and is being streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.