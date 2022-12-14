Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ayesha Enjoys Car Ride With Boyfriend Yogesh After Eviction From House

Bigg Boss Tamil saw its latest eviction last Sunday and two contestants were given exit card. Ayesha and Ram were eliminated from the house as announced by host Kamal Haasan during Sunday’s episode. As they have come out of the house, they have been doing things that they missed the most while being in the house.

Ayesh took to her Instagram story last night and shared a video with her boyfriend Yogesh as they both went on a car ride. As one can anticipate, they would’ve gone on the ride after missing each other for a long time. The video presumably recorded by Yogesh shows Ayesha riding the car as they enjoy music. Sharing it, Ayesha wrote on Instagram, “With my Rolex.”

Ayesha has also been speaking in interviews sharing about her time during the show. In a recent one, she addressed the issues she faced with Azeem and stated that he got into controversies with everyone for his own benefit. She said, “The issues that Azeem and I had, were only a part of his strategy. And it would make me feel bad. I started avoiding having any conversations with him after he kept on using me for his game plan. Not just me. A lot of housemates get caught in his game plan. But we all will later realize that we unnecessarily got involved in his game plan.”

According to media reports, Ayesha has been receiving remuneration of Rs. 20,000 per month. With her presence in the show, she is reported to have received Rs. 12.5 lakh. Ayesha’s eviction from the show stirred up several controversies among the netizens. While some called it a fair eviction, others stated that she deserved to stay in the house.

The week when she got evicted from the house, the number of votes she received kept on fluctuating. While she received fewer votes on Tuesday, her voters count increased on Thursday. Again on Friday, it dropped.

Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. On the unofficial polling sites, Azeem has received the maximum votes, while ADK and Manikandan have received the minimal votes.