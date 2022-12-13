Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ayesha's Fees For Kamal Haasan's Show Will Leave You Jaw-Dropped. Deets Inside

The sixth season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss has been pacing up pretty well. And as the contestants are getting eliminated week after week, their salaries are also being revealed and they are surfacing online. While the salary of other contestants have been in lakhs, the remuneration for Ayesha is nothing compared to the others evicted so far.

According to media reports, Ayesha has been receiving remuneration of Rs. 20,000 per month. With her presence in the show, she is reported to have received Rs. 12.5 lakh. Ayesha's eviction from the show stirred up several controversies among the netizens. While some called it a fair eviction, others stated that she deserved to stay in the house.

The week when she got evicted from the house, the number of votes she received kept on fluctuating. While she received fewer votes on Tuesday, her voters count increased on Thursday. Again on Friday, it dropped.

Meanwhile, as far as the remunerations of other contestants are concerned, Myna Nandhini is said to have been paid Rs. 1.5 lakh per day. Rober Master is said to have received between Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh during his time in the house. VJ Maheshwari is said to have been paid Rs. 2.5 - Rs. 3 lakh per week. Nivashini's salary can also be considered to be in the lower side as she reportedly received between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 18,000.

Speaking of evictions, this week, Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. Since Myna Nandhini is the captain of the house, she has not been nominated for eviction. And Azeem, as usual is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes so far in the unofficial polling websites. ADK has received fewer votes compared to rest of the contestants.

Fans can watch the show on Vijay television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm. On the weekends, the show is aired between 9:30 pm and 11:00 pm. Fans can also watch it on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.