Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Ayesha Shockingly Accuses Azeem Of Using Co-Contestants For His Game Strategy

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been engaging the fans of the reality show pretty well. While fans are watching the show's proceedings, contestants who are getting evicted are also making the headlines with their interviews online. Ayesha, who got out of the house recently, spoke in an interview about several things in the house.

But what attracted the attention of fans is when she spoke about Azeem. She said, "Azeem clearly knows what Bigg Boss is. So, he is playing the game smartly. The issues that Azeem and I had, were only a part of his strategy. And it would make me feel bad. I started avoiding having any conversations with him after he kept on using me for his game plan. Not just me. A lot of housemates get caught in his game plan. But we all will later realize that we unnecessarily got involved in his game plan."

"If you have noticed, he would come back to me right after a huge fight and apologize like nothing happened. Only after that I realized his plan," she added. "I knew him very well even before entering the house. But after the second fight, I lost the vibe with him and there I did not feel comfortable interacting with him. Though I'm not a person who keeps a grudge on others for hurting me, I don't go back to them," Ayesha said.

"When she was asked about her question to Kamal Haasan on bad portrayal, she said, "I did not mean to use the word "portrayal" but I wanted to tell him not to misunderstand me. But I used the wrong word and the whole scenario turned upside down," Ayesha said.

Ayesha concluded by saying, "I entered Bigg Boss to upgrade my life. I used to be a picky eater. After coming out of the house, I started eating everything. So, this change is a needed one and it has improved my way of life." The show is being aired on Vijay television and is also streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, where a 24/7 live broadcast is also available.