Bigg Boss Tamil 6: #Ayeshadeserevstostay Trends On Twitter As Netizens Extend Their Support To Her

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its finale, and things are pacing up pretty well. Social media is full of anticipations and expectations of fans and followers of the show as there is going to be two evictions the upcoming weekend. Also, with the announcement of a new wildcard entry, the fans are going gaga on Twitter guessing who would be the wildcard contestant.

About the next eviction, two housemates will be evicted this weekend. Going by the unofficial polls and media reports, Ram and Ayesha are in the danger zone and they may get evicted from the house on Sunday. But the netizens are not satisfied with Aysha’s eviction. They have been extending their support to her by sharing all the times she proved to be a great housemate.

So much so that #Ayesha DeservesToStay has been trending on Twitter since Thursday morning. Fans have been urging everyone to vote for her and make her stay in the house. Sharing photos and videos of her adorable and generous moments in the house, fans have been advocating for her. A fan wrote, “#Ayesha Kindness is seeing the best in others even when they cannot see it... #AyeshaDeservsToStay.”

#Ayesha

"#Ayesha Kindness is seeing the best in others even when they cannot see it... #AyeshaDeservsToStay."

Another fan wrote, “You’re worthy of being chosen. being seen and heard fully. but you must start by seeing, hearing and honoring yourself. That’s what increases yourself- esteem and pushes you to evolve. You’ll always know that you did enough. #AyeshaDeservesToStay.”

"You're worthy of being chosen. being seen and heard fully. but you must start by seeing, hearing and honoring yourself. That's what increases yourself- esteem and pushes you to evolve. You'll always know that you did enough. #AyeshaDeservesToStay."

Since we are speaking about eviction, we should also know who is in the safe zone. Azeem, who proved to be a worthy contestant with his performances in previous weeks, has received the maximum number of votes and he is on the safe zone. But reports have come up stating that Azeem would be evicted from the house and sent to the secret room without the knowledge of the other housemates. Let us wait and watch what happens in the upcoming weekend episode and who gets the exit card from host Kamal Haasan.

Bigg Boss’ sixth season is being aired on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.