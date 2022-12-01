Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem And Amudhavanan’s Spooky Play Amidst Chaos Causes Confusion

The talk of the town today is nothing but the spat that happened between Bigg Boss Tamil season six's contestants Azeem and Amudhavanan. The promos released by the makers revealed earlier today that they engaged in a heavy fight and they yelled at each other from the top of their lungs while performing a task. But it looks like they also joined hands secretly to perform a secret task.

The third promo released by Vijay Television shows Azeem and Amudhavanan secretly plotting to stage a play like performing black magic. Amudhavanan is seen creating a clay doll and using spells to get his things done. To continue the play, Azeem is seen secretly placing some flowers in the bathroom which were later discovered by Dhanalakshmi.

Dhanalakshmi, who found the flowers is seen getting creeped out and jumping out of fear and running around the whole house. Azeem is then seen looking at the camera and telling the audience that he and Amudhavanan performed the secret task given to them both.

Meanwhile, as far as the show is concerned, the contestants are performing on a luxury budget, and they are divided into two teams. While one team plays the role of aliens, the other team plays forest dwellers. As far as the eviction is concerned, it looks like Dhanalakshmi, Queency, and Myna Nandhini are in the danger zone and one of them could get evicted from the house.

On the other hand, Rachitha, Janany, and Kathir are in safe zone as they have received the maximum number of votes on the unofficial polls. But let us wait till Sunday for host Kamal Haasan to announce officially, the name of the contestant to get evicted from the house.

Azeem is the captain of the house, so housemates cannot nominate him for eviction. But since he displayed maximum aggression this week, fans of the show have demanded Kamal Haasan to issue him a red card. Fans have also been demanding double eviction this week as both Nandhini and Queency have not been performing well in the tasks and they have underplayed the whole week.