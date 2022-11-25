Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem Exposes Queency's Double Standard In Neglecting Duties

In one of the videos surfacing on the internet about yesterday's events inside the house, it is revealed that a public litigation was filed by VJ Kathiravan. The case is about housemates who leave used cups and plates irresponsibly all over the house rather than placing them near the washing area. He had approached Bigg Boss requesting to bring the entire house to the Courtroom, to insist on their basic responsibilities.

Accordingly, the entire house was interrogated on the same by Rachitha and the Judge of the case was Queency.

Queency had often been condemned for not doing the household chores and giving lame excuses every time. Looks like this has been haunting everyone inside the house. Few went on to openly talk about it that Queency has always been looking for excuses and that Bigg Boss also has given her certain privileges.

So, in Kathiravan's case as everyone had accepted that a few contestants have been leaving used cups and plates all over the place, where ever they had been conversing. And that few don't take the responsibility of cleaning it or rather keeping it near the wash area. In one video, as revealed by today's promo, Azeem has openly quoted Queency who ironically happens to be the sitting Judge for this case and is the one who neglects duties.

Queency looked quite taken aback by the direct accusation which she couldn't take it. She replied as not to point to anyone in particular and that was not the case is about.

Meanwhile, it was further revealed that Queency had given an excuse that she is allergic to dishwashing soap and water. To which, Azeem questioned if Queency would ever wash her hands while taking bath or while using the lavatory. If yes, she can use the same soap to clean her cups and plates and leave it to the washing team to clean them further.

Housemates though weren't seen openly pointing their finger at Queency, they seem to admit Azeem's claim.

Further to it, in today's unseen video, it is seen that Queency was complaining to Bigg Boss to take necessary steps to stop the housemates' talk about her not washing her plates and cups.

This clearly shows that Queency is least bothered about carrying out her duties and she also expects everyone not to question it.

Fans were seen criticizing Queency for this attitude.