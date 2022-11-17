Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem Is Assigned With A Secret Task

In all these seasons of the Bigg Boss Tamil show, few tasks remain template. One such is the 'Stealing Task' in which the contestants will be asked to do a 'secret' task as assigned by the Bigg Boss.

Yesterday, Bigg Boss announced a fun task, the 'Royal Museum'. The Bigg Boss house will eventually become a museum with come exhibits. Contestants were chosen to play the roles Royal members , courtiers, security guards and their slaves.

Consequently, Robert Master and Rachita were chosen as the King and Queen respectively. Manikandan and Janani as Prince and Princess respectively. Azeem became the Army chief, Vikram took the role of Raja Guru, ADK the security chief of the museum and the rest of the house mates.

As the house mates started to enact themselves in the role, a rift broke between Azeem and the housemates. The housemates had eventually paused the game. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss called Azeem to the confession room and assigned him a secret task.

Accordingly, Azeem was given a part of a map. It was further announced that one of the royal members will also be given a similar piece of map. Azeem had to find out that partner without the knowledge of others. These two will then have to loot the treasure box in the museum with the help of a servant.

All these has to be done under a cover. Even if the servant gets caught, it is to be ensured that he doesn't reveal the names of his partners-in-crime. The looted treasure box would be monitored by the security guards 24x7. And the thief has to steal it right under their nose and store it in a cave.

This task gave Azeem a sigh of relief as he had a word war with Vikraman and the house mates just then.

To recall, during the start of the game, Shivin had offered a salty food to Rachita (Queen). The argument that broke after that, turned the scenario where almost the entire house confronting the agitated Azeem.