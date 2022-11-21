Bigg Boss Tamil 6:Azeem Roasted, Shivin Appreciated, Fans Elated As The Scenes Change Over The Weekend Episode

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched on 9th October and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.

It has also celebrity contestants like Amudhavanan, Vikraman, Azeem, and many more.

Also, unlike earlier seasons, this season has contestants from the general public who were chosen through auditions. Shivin and Dhanalakshmi are the contestants representing the general public.

Shivin Ganesan is considered one of the toughest players of the season. While she hasn't developed any controversial episodes inside the house, she is always in the good books with the housemates.

Shivin has also gained a fan base among the audience, for her neutral approach in the house. She takes part in all the tasks enthusiastically. Her interesting act of making the 'Royal Museum' task fun, changed the overall flow of the task.

A commotion broke in the house and the contestants began to fight each other, notwithstanding each other.

Bigg Boss himself appreciated Shivin for the smart move. She was a sport.

Shivin began to attract more audience for the way she carries forward the show and she is speculated to emerge as the winner of the show.

Eventually, the housemates are also impressed with her. In yesterday's episode, the show's host Kamal Haasan asked the housemates to present their fellow contestants with a sword and a dummy sword to represent their character. While many presumed Vikraman to get the real swords, much to the surprise of the audience, Shivin overtook him in gaining more swords. She was appreciated by Kamal Haasan for her smartness.