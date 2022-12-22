Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Boomer Uncle? Dhanalakshmi’s Funny Explanation Makes Everyone ROFL

This week, the housemates of Tamil Bigg Boss’ sixth season were asked to perform as school students and the Bigg Boss house was converted into a school. Some housemates posed as teachers, while others took the role of students. And the task has been receiving positive response from fans as everyone have been actively participating and several funny moments have been coming up in the show.

In one such moment, housemates, who posed as students called Azeem and Manikanda (who also took up students’ role) as boomer uncle. It made the other contestants laugh out loud. When this happened, Kathir and Amudhavanan were the teachers. After they passed the comment, Kathir, Manikanda, and Myna Nandhini discussed who concept of boomer uncle.

Dhanalakshmi pulled their legs by saying, "Do you know what the term 'boomer uncle' means? Boomers means something that is very old. People who keep giving instructions and do not let others freely are called boomer uncles." Her funny response at the perfect timing made everyone in the house laugh and even the fans gave her thumbs up for her witty sense of humor.

Meanwhile, in the promo released by the makers so far, it can be understood that the house has now been converted into a college and the housemates are asked to pose as college students from the 80s. They can be seen in colorful costumes that match with what the students of those years used to wear.

As far as the nomination for eviction is concerned, the house saw an open nomination on Monday. Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman are the housemates who got nominated for eviction. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

Talking of eviction, Shivin is on the danger zone as she has received the minimal votes. Azeem, on the other hand, has received the maximum number of votes and he is on the safe zone. ADK, Manikanda, and Amudhavanan are in nomination free zone, so they were nit nominated for eviction. The show is being hosted by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.