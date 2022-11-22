Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Contestants, Fans Call Out Azeem For Blowing His Own Trumpet

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss was aired earlier in October, and it has been making the headlines ever since. Some contestants have been taking the limelight with their strategies. Azeem, who is considered as one of the strongest contestants, has never failed to create internet sensations every now and then. For the past few days, he has been on the headlines for good reasons and bad.

Recently, a video of Azeem surfaced online, where he can be seen peaking so highly of himself. While he started the conversation as praising a fellow contestant, he eventually ended up speaking about himself. Eagle-eyed fans noticed this in no time and called him out for blowing his own trumpet all the time.

Several video clips of Azeem have been surfacing online and different opinions are being raised about him. Recently, he was lauded for standing up boldly and saying that he would start nominating the ones who never faced nomination so far.

Meanwhile, in the promos released by the makers so far, it can be understood that the house will be converted into a courtroom today. A few contestants will pose as advocates and they will argue for their fellow contestants. From the promos, one can understand that the episode tonight will be an engaging one with some high-voltage drama. A promo shows Dhanalakshmi being humiliated by fellow contestants. As her case is taken by Ayesha as the advocate, the latter asks Myna Nandhini and Rachitha to be her witness. But both Nandhini and Rachitha denied to be her witness due to which Dhanalakshmi was humiliated.

Meanwhile, the seventh week of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 could prove to be a tough one as Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, Kathiravan, and Robert will face eviction. The aforementioned housemates have received the maximum votes to face eviction. Let us wait and see which contestants try to turn things to work in their favor and who fails to do so. Myna Nandhini is the captain of the house for the week and she has been facing several clashes with Dhanalakshmi. Let us wait and see how things turn out to be.