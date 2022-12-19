Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Day 70 Highlights: Kamal Haasan Kick Starts His Investigation With 'Scene Creators'!

Janani steals the hearts of many viewers when she enters the house. She had many good features such as beautiful looks, very young competitor, charming Tamil and a child's body language. But a person's beauty is not just about the appearance. Beauty should be inside too. When people noticed her negative qualities like cursing, using rude words, getting angry, crying and fighting, they started to get irritated slowly.

A wholesome journey video about 7 min like this happens only for top 5 finalists



So u grabbed her position to favour your pets

💦@vijaytelevision



AV evidently shows

24*7live literally ran on her @imjananykj #Janany #BiggBossTamil6#WeLoveJanany #UnfairEvictionJanany pic.twitter.com/EQIdvJWxzX — Truth (@Truth18683812) December 19, 2022

People like Janani are the exact form of the typical heroine character of the Tamil movie Santhosh Subramaniam. Imagining themselves as children even after growing up, expecting others to treat them as children, and always depending on someone have dimmed their appeal. It has made the audience to evict Janani out of the Bigg Boss House. But after watching her short film, the fans minds went a little lighter and moved. Kamal also knew its reflection.

Kamal entered charmingly in a coat and suit that looked like an elegant combination of sports coach and railway ticket collector. Kamal appeared on Agam TV with his dialogue, "I just asked a question who played fair. They have revealed it themselves."

"You're all sitting in the same positions again. Change it." he said while getting ready for the investigation. "Who here often creates scenes. Name two?" was Kamal's first question. Dhanalashmi was the first to wake up and tried to hide as if there was no one like that. Whenever we see them acting like this in front of Kamal, we get annoyed.

He pointed to Azeem, Shivin and Vikraman, who gave their interpretations by naming them 'Vibrant Scene Creator', 'Silent Scene Creator' as if they were submitting a PhD paper. Boomerang effect shots from Kamal to Azim as usual. "Getting this comment from you, who is the loudest voice in the world, is like getting the Brahmarishi degree through Vashishtar. Then Azeem. You have a habit of teasing someone by mentioning their profession. It should not be here." Kamal asked Azeem why we should not be a 'smooth society' like Mani said.

A good habit of Azeem is that no matter how harsh criticism he gets from Kamal, he doesn't show his terror reaction the next moment like Dhanalashmi.

Janany’s BiggBoss Journey Video 👌#BiggBossTamil6 — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) December 19, 2022

Kamal came to the book recommendation section after completing his investigation. This week he launched the book 'Aadu Jeevitham'. This Kerala Sahitya Academy award-winning Malayalam novel has two Tamil translations. A young man named Najeeb goes to the Gulf country for economic reasons. He is forced into the mechanical work of herding sheep. A deserted desert all around. He and the goats were the only ones in that region of intense heat. It is not easy to escape. At some point he becomes a sheep along with the goats. The novel describes in painful terms the hot and tight experience of an individual's illness. It also gives spiritual experience in another direction. The novel is also being made into a film directed by Blessy and music composed by AR Rahman.

When #Vikraman was asked about getting highest number of cards, he said



"5 nominated me for boring performer, now they chose me as best, don't know what happened in the middle."



He understood and it's an indirect dig on the HMs who play based on claps.#BiggBossTamil6 — Voiceless Tweeple (@voicelesstweepl) December 19, 2022