Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Goes For Late-night Bike Ride Post Eviction

The latest weekend episode of Kamal Haasan-hosted Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss saw its latest eviction. As predicted, Dhanalakshmi was eliminated from the show even though the unofficial polling websites showed ADK with a minimal number of votes. It came as a surprise to the housemates and even host Kamal Haasan expressed his disappointment in seeing her go out of the house.

It has become customary for contestants to release their first video post-eviction and as fans, we have also liked their first videos post-eviction. A video of Dhanalakshmi, who is the latest housemate to get evicted from the house is making the rounds on social media. In it, she can be seen going on a late night bike ride with her friends. And it goes without saying that she is a jolly good fellow in the video, as she got to see her friends and family after about two months from entering the house.

Speaking of Dhanalakshmi, her remuneration details have come up. According to reports, she is getting a remuneration of Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 15,000 per day. Dhanalakshmi shot to her fame after creating content on the video sharing application, TikTok. Later after the ban on the application, she started posting videos on Instagram, which got her more fame and glory. Besides these online video creations, she is also an actor who has featured in several short films.

Apart from Dhanalakshmi, the other contestants to get nominated for elimination last week were, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman. Dhanakshmi and the others were nominated after the house saw an open nomination on Monday. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

One can watch the show on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.