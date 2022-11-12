Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Requested To Release Her From The Bigg Boss House – Video Goes Viral!

Interesting videos related to Bigg Boss are being shared on the internet everyday. In that way, a video goes viral on the internet where Dhanalakshmi has requested Bigg Boss to evict her from the house.

The ongoing sweet stall task in Bigg Boss Season 6 is nearing its end. Earlier, Dhanalakshmi went in front of the camera and said, "My teammates listened to me and instead of going into the red line, they took the item and kept it in their hands. You can note it on camera. I was also watching it. 6 items were taken from inside by individuals from our opposite team. If you send it inside the store room, I will definitely send my team inside.

You are the one who told us to follow the rules. I did that too. As we are an example to you, you must be an example to us." She spoke angrily to Bigg Boss.

In another video that has gone viral today, Dhanalakshmi requests Bigg Boss to evict her from the show. She said, "I won't eat anything from now. I won't even drink a drop of water in the house from now. And I won't talk to anyone. Please evict me from the house this weekend."

This might be the result of the fight between her and Manikandan in the sweet stall task. On the other hand, Netizens started trolling her and requesting Bigg Boss to send her out. Let's wait for today's episode to know more about it.