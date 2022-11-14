Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Reveals She Is Depressed

As the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 enters the sixth week, it can be seen that the contestants are getting emotional often, as the weeks go by.

Recently, one of the contestant Dhanalakshmi was seen breaking down in the confession room during the nomination process. In the video clip that surfaced in the social media, Dhanalakshmi was seen confessing to the Bigg Boss that she didn't steal the money from the opponent team as claimed by the kurumpadam, rather she just safeguarded her money that she had hid in their money box the previous night.

She also continued to say that she never anticipated that this small act of hers, will be grow up as an issue to be addressed by Kamal Haasan along with a kurumpadam.

Dhanalakshmi broke down emotionally saying that she fears that she might be trolled outside degrading her image and wants to be evicted this week by the Big boss himself. She also said with tears that she couldn't confess about this to anyone in the house as the might tend to assume it as her cover-up act.

Bigg Boss later pacified Dhanalakshmi and asked her to discuss this later once the nomination process is over.

The first promo released by Vijay TV reveals that the Bigg Boss has asked each contestant to nominate two of their fellow contestants whom they feel are not fit to continue the show.

Accordingly, Robert Master whom Vikraman accuses of being two-faced, Nivashini, Janany whom Ayesha blames to be lethargic towards the game, Azeem for changing his attitude every week, Queency, VJ Kathiravan and Dhanalakshmi for poor temperance were nominated.

Earlier yesterday, VJ Maheshwari was eliminated from the show for getting least votes, while it was expected that Dhanalakshmi would gain least votes for her attitude and was likely to leave the show. The audience gave a mixed reaction towards this elimination, while some claim it to be unfair as Maheshwari happened to be promising contestant.