Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi’s Per Day Salary Will Make Your Jaw Drop!

The weekend is here, which means we will get to witness the eviction of the next contestant from the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss's sixth season. While the predictions on the unofficial polling website show that Shivin has received the minimal number of votes, media reports suggest that Dhanalakshmi will be the next person to get evicted from the show.

Speaking of Dhanalakshmi, her remuneration details have come up. According to reports, she is getting a remuneration of Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 15,000 per day. Dhanalakshmi shot to her fame after creating content on the video sharing application, TikTok. Later after the ban on the application, she started posting videos on Instagram, which got her more fame and glory. Besides these online video creations, she is also an actor who has featured in several short films.

As far as her participation is concerned, Dhanalakshmi is known for voicing out her opinions boldly. Though she has faced backlash from the housemates and the fans of the show for her short-tempered nature, she still has fans for her witty sense of humor. Oftentimes, she has expressed her disappointment whenever anything went against her during tasks.

Apart from Dhanalakshmi, Shivin, Rachitha, Myna, Kathiravan, Azeem, and Vikraman are the other housemates who got nominated for eviction. The house saw an open nomination on Monday. While Dhanalakshmi and Shivin received four votes each, Rachitha received three votes. Myna, Azeem, Vikraman, and Kathiravan received two votes each.

Meanwhile, in the promo released by the makers, host Kamal Haasan can be seen questioning Azeem and asking him about his wrongdoings during the tasks. The show is being aired on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the streamer. It starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. Host Kamal Haasan appears during the weekend episodes.