Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi's Smart Move Helps The Team Crack The Nut

The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last month and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.

It is common in all the seasons of Bigg Boss, to assign a secret task to the housemates. This season is no exemption.

Bigg Boss announced a fun task called 'Royal Museum', a couple of days ago.

The housemates were asked to take up roles of King, Queen, Museum-in-charge, and so on.

He further assigned secret tasks to the housemates. Wherein, Azeem, Rakshita, and VJ Kathiravan team up to steal a treasure box from the museum.

During yesterday's episode, it can be seen that VJ Kathiravan completes the tasks. This heated up the environment inside the house. ADK was also seen losing his temper as the theft happened right under his nose.

When all this chaos happened, housemates noticed that some pieces of the Royal jewelry were missing.

ADK and his team hatched a plan to catch the culprit. They locked VJ Kathiravan such that he cannot roam around the house.

Meanwhile, Dhanalakshmi hid in a cupboard. Just then Shivin walked in without anyone noticing and grabbed the necklace kept as an exhibit and hid it inside the kitchen cupboard.

Dhanalakshmi who saw everything under the hide, barged out and gathered the entire house to expose the thief. She revealed that it was Shivin who has been stealing the royal jewels and has been hiding it inside the kitchen cupboard.



ADK and his team then confiscated the stolen jewels.

It was earlier revealed that Shivin has been assigned this secret task by Bigg Boss and has been ordered not to reveal it to anyone.

Shivin's confession room banter with BB (1/2).



Unfortunately, Dhanalakshmi's smart move pulled down Shivin's plan.

Shivin was later brought to court where she confessed her crime. The 'King' Robert directed Dhanalakshmi to wipe off Shivin's makeup, as a punishment.

Netizens claim yesterday's show was fun as compared to the previous day which was full of unnecessary fights and arguments.