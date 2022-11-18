Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi's Smart Move Helps The Team Crack The Nut
The sixth and latest season of Tamil Bigg Boss was launched last month and has been receiving a warm welcome from fans ever since.
It is common in all the seasons of Bigg Boss, to assign a secret task to the housemates. This season is no exemption.
Bigg
Boss
announced
a
fun
task
called
'Royal
Museum',
a
couple
of
days
ago.
The housemates were asked to take up roles of King, Queen, Museum-in-charge, and so on.
He further assigned secret tasks to the housemates. Wherein, Azeem, Rakshita, and VJ Kathiravan team up to steal a treasure box from the museum.
During yesterday's episode, it can be seen that VJ Kathiravan completes the tasks. This heated up the environment inside the house. ADK was also seen losing his temper as the theft happened right under his nose.
When all this chaos happened, housemates noticed that some pieces of the Royal jewelry were missing.
ADK and his team hatched a plan to catch the culprit. They locked VJ Kathiravan such that he cannot roam around the house.
Meanwhile,
Dhanalakshmi
hid
in
a
cupboard.
Just
then
Shivin
walked
in
without
anyone
noticing
and
grabbed
the
necklace
kept
as
an
exhibit
and
hid
it
inside
the
kitchen
cupboard.
Dhanalakshmi who saw everything under the hide, barged out and gathered the entire house to expose the thief. She revealed that it was Shivin who has been stealing the royal jewels and has been hiding it inside the kitchen cupboard.
Shivin Stealing Museum Jewels
Shivin Cought
Part 3
Shivin Stealing Museum Jewels
Shivin Cought
Part 4
ADK and his team then confiscated the stolen jewels.
It was earlier revealed that Shivin has been assigned this secret task by Bigg Boss and has been ordered not to reveal it to anyone.
Shivin's confession room banter with BB (1/2).
#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/QPZvLiGbg6
Unfortunately, Dhanalakshmi's smart move pulled down Shivin's plan.
Shivin was later brought to court where she confessed her crime. The 'King' Robert directed Dhanalakshmi to wipe off Shivin's makeup, as a punishment.
Judgement on Shivin
Part 3
Netizens claim yesterday's show was fun as compared to the previous day which was full of unnecessary fights and arguments.