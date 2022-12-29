Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi To Re-enter The House As Wildcard Contestant?
The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is almost nearing the end. The only wildcard contestant that the season saw was Myna Nandhini, who entered the house within a week of its launch. Though reports on wildcard contestants have been making the rounds on social media, there has been no entry so far. And now, a new report on a wildcard entry has now surfaced online.
Accordingly, Dhanalakshmi, who got evicted from the house last week, is set to enter the house as the new wildcard contestant. While this report is taking social media by storm, there is no official information yet. It will indeed be a surprising twist if she enters the house!
Speaking of wildcard entry, it was initially reported that VJ Parvathy will enter the house. Later, some reports stated that Rachitha's husband Dinesh will be the wildcard entry. It was also expected that Tamil actor Anjali will enter the house as the wildcard entry. But none turned out to be true.
About the show, this week, fans' favorite freeze task started. Myna Nandhini's husband and her son entered the house. Amudhavanan's family also entered the Bigg Boss house. And it is predicted that Myna Nandhini will get eliminated this week as she has received the minimum number of votes on the unofficial polling websites and news reports. But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the name officially on Sunday. One can watch the show on Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from Monday to Sunday.