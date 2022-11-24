Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Do You Know, Robert’s Sister Is A Popular Yesteryear Actor? Know Who She Is

As the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 are playing their games inside the house, their friends and family are making the headlines by appearing in interviews and talk shows. This makes their journey in the house all the more interesting, as they do not know who is saying what about them outside the house. But we have the advantage of knowing completely about them.

In one such news, it is being reported that Robert's sister is none other than the yesteryear actor Alphonsa. She is not a popular actor to know by name, but she has made her presence felt whenever she appeared on screen. Besides moving her legs in some glamorous numbers for Tamil cinema, Alphonsa has also starred in some movies.



Some of her movies include Pancha Thanthiram with Kamal Haasan and "Chiyaan" Vikram's Kadhal Sadugudu. In Pancha Thanthiram, she plays a girl who gets murdered by the main antagonists. Though the role was brief, it was an important one. She debuted into the entertainment industry with the song 'Ra Ra Ra Ra Ramayya' song from the film Baasha.

Personally, she was previously married to one Nassar in 2001. But the marriage did not last longer. She later got into a relationship with one Vinod, who died by suicide in 2012. Ever since, she has been staying alone with her daughter in Chennai. He has not yet appeared in any interviews or spoken about Robert's performance in the reality show.

Meanwhile, Robert has been in the center of criticism since last week after he played the King-Queen task in a bad way. Fans slammed him for not knowing the difference between a game, feelings, and relationships after Rachitha played a secret task with him. He is one of the housemates who have been nominated for eviction in the upcoming weekend. Dhanalakshmi, Azeem, Ram, Manikantan, Amudhavanan, and Kathiravan, are the housemates who have been nominated for eviction. The show hosted by Kamal Haasan is being aired in Vijay Television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Its 24/7 live broadcast is also being aired on the streaming giant.