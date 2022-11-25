Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Do You Know That Vikraman Has Acted With This BB Celebrity In Sun TV Serial?
Vikraman is considered one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. He is popular among the housemates and audience, for voicing out his points unbiasedly in most cases. He was also appreciated by the show's host Kamal Haasan to treat everyone in the house with due respect even at the peak of his frustration, unlike few of his fellow housemates.
Vikraman
was
working
as
an
anchor,
news
reader,
editor,
Youtuber,
and
now
an
active
politician.
It
was
reported
that
he
worked
as
a
journalist
in
prominent
news
channels
before
qualifying
himself
as
an
environmental
advocate.
Vikraman has worked with news channels like Puthiya Thalaimurai, and Galatta Media.
He started his career as an anchor and then switched over to TV serials as an actor.
Vikraman has done a few shows on Vijay TV like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and Kuttramum Pinnaniyum. He also played the lead role in the show EMI - Thavanai Murai Vazhkai which aired on Sun TV. Vikraman played the role of Vikram in the TV series Vinnaithaandi Varuvayaa on Vijay TV.
In
one
of
the
serial
EMI-
Thavanai
Murai
Vazhkai,
Vikraman
has
a
shared
screen
with
Pavni
Reddy.
Pavni
is
one
of
the
popular,
former
contestants
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
show.
This
serial
was
aired
for
a
short
span
on
Sun
TV.
The old videos of the serial were clipped and are going rounds on the internet. Fans rejoiced to see their favorite Bigg Boss contestants together.
Pavni was one of the contestants of BB season 5 and she was announced as the 2nd runner-up. Currently, she is working on a couple of Telugu movies. She is in a relationship with her fellow contestant Amir. They both participated in BB Jodigal season 2 and won the title.
Meanwhile presently, Vikraman is seen actively participating in Bigg Boss tasks. One of his fellow contestants, Nivaashiyni who was the latest to be evicted from the show has also predicted that Vikraman and Shivin are the potential contestants of the house and they have all the chances to win the show.
On the professional front, Vikraman hosts numerous political talk shows on Youtube and he is the spokesperson of a prominent political party in the State.