Bigg Boss Tamil 6: ‘Eat-Sleep-Repeat,’ Fans Troll Queency For Falling Asleep Often In The House
Tamil Bigg Boss' sixth season has been receiving a lot of attention from fans so much so that the show is trending on Twitter almost every day. While fans are lauding some contestants and their game play, other contestants are receiving the bash of the audience. The latest one to be caught in the meme fest and troll galore is Queency.
Fans
have
been
sharing
photos
and
videos
of
Queency
that
show
her
sleeping
inside
the
house.
Fans
have
slammed
her
saying
that
she
has
not
been
performing,
A
fan
shared
a
video
that
showed
Queency
taking
a
nap
in
the
house
and
wrote,
"Queency
eat
sleep
repeat!" And
netizens
were
quick
to
notice
how
she
has
been
sleeping
in
most
of
the
tasks
and
slammed
her
for
not
participating
proactively.
Meanwhile,
she
also
made
the
headlines
recently
when
she
told
Manikandan
that
her
team
is
working
for
him
also.
It
got
the
netizens
scratching
heads.
The
conversation
started
when
Manikandan
said
that
he
could
be
the
next
person
to
get
evicted
from
the
house.
Answering
him,
Queency
said,
"Don't
you
yourself
feel
like
laughing?
My
team
is
watching
and
what
do
you
think
they
would
do?"
Though she did not reveal what she was meaning, one can read between the lines and understand that she is saying that she has a team working to keep her inside the house and make her be safe from eviction, and the team would work for him, too. While her tone of overconfidence did not go well with the fans, some even questioned why she would unnecessarily increase her competition even if she has a team working for her.
As far as the evictions are concerned, it is predicted that Robert would be the next person to get evicted form the house. Unofficial polls and reports suggest that he received the minimum number of votes as compared to the rest of the contestants who are facing eviction this week. Kamal Haasan will announce the name of the person to get evicted this Sunday. The show is being telecasted in Vijay Television and streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.