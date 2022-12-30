Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Shocking! Manikanta Rajesh To Get Evicted From The House This Weekend

Manikanta Rajesh Photo Credit: Internet

The Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is turning out to become more interesting as the days are passing by. The season, which began on October 9 is now successfully running for 12 weeks. So far 11 contestants out of 21 have been evicted from the show while another contestant walked out of it. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is hosting this season as well.

According to the latest information, this week's elimination is rather going to be shocking to some and surprising to many of the show's ardent followers. Going by the recent buzz, Contestant Manikanta Rajesh is going to be removed from the house as part of the elimination process this week. Although the episode is yet to go on air, rumours strongly suggest that Manikantan is the one to pack his bags.

A section of the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is happy about his elimination while a few others opine that Manikanta has done better than Kathir in physical tasks. A tweet read, "Fans will know as long as he is there, Vikraman and Kathir can't win tasks. Disappointed."

And then others were concerned that the strongest players of the house were being eliminated surprisingly. A Twitter user by the name of AD M wrote, "Bye-bye Makkumani. Most deserved elimination, one more toxic fellow is gone. The channel was saving him for so many weeks and he was nominated twice. Now he will know who is undeserving to be in the house."

Manikantan Rajesh is a Tamil Television actor and the brother of actress Aishwarya Rajesh. Her late father Rajesh was a Tollywood actor and her mother Nagamani was a dancer. He is married to actress Sofia and has a son Aryan.

Watch the latest episode of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 and catch the fun-filled events on Vijay TV. Alternatively, the entire episodes of the season can be watched throughout the day on Disney+ Hotstar.