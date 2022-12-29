Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Myna Nandhini To Get Evicted This Week?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its end and yet the season has not paced up. It is rather slow compared to the other seasons. Nevertheless, there is no scarcity of buzz online as fans have been talking about the show ever since the season went on air in October. And as the weekend is almost here, discussions on whom the next person to get evicted from the house are making the rounds.

According to the unofficial polls and news reports, Myna Nandhini is in the danger zone and she may be the next contestant to get evicted from the house. She is followed by Amudhavanan and ADK. However, last week Manikanda was the contestant to get a minimum number of votes but Dhanalakshmi got evicted. So, we will not really know who will get evicted unless host Kamal Haasan announced it officially on Sunday.

On the other hand, Azeem, Vikraman, and Shivin have received the maximum number of votes and they are in danger zone. Azeem has received the maximum number of votes and it looks like he will be the first person to get saved from eviction.

Meanwhile, the most-awaited freeze task started this week and the housemates have been experiencing some emotional moments in the house. Myna Nandhini's husband and son made an entry into the house and her husband gave her some tips on where to improve.

This week, the housemates were allowed to nominate anyone and the house captain was not exempt from nomination this time around. In case you didn't know, the show is being aired on Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. It starts at 9:30 pm. Alternatively, fans can watch the show on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, too. The streamer also broadcasts the show live 24/7 for fans to follow the proceedings whenever they want.