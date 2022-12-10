Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Elimination: Ram And Ayesha Are Evicted From The House?

Fans of the reality show, Bigg Boss would probably be waiting with battered breath to know who would be evicted this upcoming weekend. And since there will be two evictions this time, the anticipations are all the more high. And now, it looks like we finally have a clear picture of who will get evicted from the house this weekend. With the unofficial polls and media reports that are going online, it looks like we finally have arrived at a conclusion.

Ram and Ayesha have received the least number of votes on the unofficial polling websites. So, they may be the ones to get their exit card on Sunday. To note, the duo's name came up in reports on Thursday. Later, fans of Ayesha campaigned for her on social media, following which #AyeshaDeservsToStay started trending online. Later, Ayesha's voters increased. On Friday, Ram and ADK received the least votes and number of votes for Ayesha increased.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Ram and Ayesha are the finalized housemates who will exit the house on Saturday. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Azeem will be sent to the secret room and he will be made to watch the contestants from it. But nothing has been made official so far. So, let us wait till host Kamal Haasan shows the name of the contestant to be sent out.

Apart from the evictions, the talk of the town for Bigg Boss fans is the wildcard entry. Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar announced on their social media space that the wildcard entry will happen soon, without revealing the contestant's name. Ever since it happened, fans have been speculating who would enter the house next. And most of them think that it would be Anjali who would enter the house. Reports also suggest that Rachitha's husband Dinesh would enter, while some reports name VJ Parvathy as the next wildcard contestant.

The show is being aired on Vijay television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm. On the weekend, which will see Kamal Haasan's presence, the show starts at 9:30 pm and goes on till 11:00 pm. One can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar too.