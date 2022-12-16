Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: ADK Is The Next Contestant To Get Eliminated?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss hasn’t really impressed the show’s fans as the other seasons. Every day, we can see fans complaining on Twitter that the show hasn’t been engaging. Nevertheless, the show has to go on! And so does the sixth season of the reality show. As the weekend is nearing, it is time to look at who the next contestant is to get evicted from the house.

This time around, the unofficial polling websites show that ADK will be the one who would walk out of the house next. Along with ADK, Manikandan also received the least number of votes on the unofficial polling websites. But let us wait until host Kamal Haasan announces the name officially on Sunday’s episode.

Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes. To note, housemates could not nominate Myna Nandhini, as she won the captaincy task.

Meanwhile, ADK’s name is in the list of housemates who will be in the nomination-free zone in the upcoming week. Apart from him, Amudhavanan, Janany, and Manikandan names are also on the list. So, they will not be nominated in the upcoming week. While the reason for the same is unknown, it could be because they were named as the best-performing ones in the task by their fellow housemates.

But let us wait until the official announcement. But it did not go well with Dhanalakshmi and she can be seen ranting that they nominated their friends to enter the nomination-free-zone and it was not fair.

ADK made the headlines earlier this week after his huge fight with Azeem while performing a task, in which the housemates were divided into two groups: Heaven and Hell. While ADK was in team heaven, Azeem wanted him back in team hell. It did not go well with ADK and he started yelling at Azeem. He also opened up about his life and his son while having an emotional conversation with Vikraman.