Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Ram And Ayesha Are In Danger Zone; Will They Get Eliminated?

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been trending on the internet almost every day. With fans lauding and trolling contestants, the show has occupied a permanent place in the trending list on Twitter. And towards the weekend, the show gets talk-about the most as predictions for eliminations start surfacing online. Accordingly, the prediction for the next eviction has also started.

Going by the unofficial polls and media reports, Ram and Ayesha have received a minimal number of votes. To recall, it was announced earlier last week that there will be two eliminations in the upcoming weekend. So, one can anticipate that both Ayesha and Ram will get evicted from the house this weekend. Let us wait and see who gets the exit card from host Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Azeem has scored the maximum votes on the unofficial polling websites and he is in the safe zone. It is also reported that Azeem will be sent to the secret room by the Bigg Boss and he will get to secretly watch everyone's activities in the house. To recall, the second season of Bigg Boss had a contestant entering the secret room. RJ Vaishnavi, who was initially evicted, was later sent to the secret room. So, let us wait and see what happens on the weekend.

Ayesha, Ram, Kathir, Azeem, ADK, and Janany are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this upcoming week. A new contestant may also enter the house soon. The unnamed wildcard contestant's entry was announced by the makers recently. Though the name of the contestant was not revealed, the makers have confirmed that there will be a wildcard entry.

Some reports suggest that Rachitha's husband Dinesh will be the wildcard contestant, while fans guess that Tamil star Anjali will be the wildcard contestant. Earlier in November, speculations came up stating that VJ Parvathy will enter the house. It is also being reported that a contestant from the first season will enter the house. The show is being aired on Vijay television from Monday to Friday between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm and on the weekends, it is hosted between 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. It is also streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.