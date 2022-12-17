Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Eviction: Unexpected Twist! Not ADK, Janany To Get Eliminated?

What is a reality show without twists? And when it comes to Bigg Boss, the show is all about twists and turns. Until Friday, news reports stated that ADK would be the next person to get evicted from the house as he received the least number of votes in the unofficial polling websites. He was followed by Ram. So, it was anticipated that either Ram or ADK would be the next one to walk out of the house.

But the latest report suggest that Janany will be the next person to get evicted. Though the polling websites still show the names of ADK and Ram, news reports suggest that it will be Janany. But let us not jump the gun already and wait for the host Kamal Haasan to announce the officially on Sunday.

Azeem, ADK, Janany, Rachitha, Manikandan, and Vikraman are the contestants who are nominated for eviction this week. And the unofficial fan pages suggest that Azeem is in the safe zone as he has received the maximum number of votes. To note, housemates could not nominate Myna Nandhini, as she won the captaincy task. Meanwhile, Janany's name is also in the list of housemates who will be in the nomination-free zone in the upcoming week. Apart from her, Amudhavanan, ADK, and Manikandan's names are also on the list. So, they will not be nominated in the upcoming week.

When the list of names for the nomination-free zone was announced, it did not go well with Dhanalakshmi and she suggested that they were nominated by their friends and it was not fair. For the unversed, the show is being aired on the Tamil television channel Vijay TV and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. A 24/7 live broadcast of the reality show is also available on the streamer for fans to track the show anytime they want.

In the promo released by the makers for the Saturday Night's episode, host Kamal Haasan can be seen questioning Amudhavanan, Janany, and Dhanalakshmi for discussing before casting their votes for nominating contestants for the eviction process. So, it looks like tonight's episode will be a fun-filled one.