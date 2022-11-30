Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Fame GP Muthu Opens Up On The Horrific Story About The Scars On His Body

GP Muthu is one of the most popular personalities in Tamil Nadu. Starting from his journey as an internet sensation through the video sharing app TikTok to becoming a contestant in the sixth season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, Muthu has been through a long way and one must say that his road led to success.

With his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss, Muthu stole the hearts of fans through his innocence even on the very first day that he entered the house. His witty dialogues and timing comical sense made everyone laugh. But there is an unexplored side of him, which he revealed during a recent interview. One would've noticed the very many scars on Muthu's bod and there is an emotional story behind it.

Muthu said that those scars were created by none other than his own brother. He said in an interview, "My brother and I never got along when we were kids. We used to fight all the time. And during one such occasion, my brother started harming me with blades rapidly even before I could realize what was happening." He added, "I started bleeding out so badly and my mother rushed me to the hospital. The cuts were so severe and I received 175 stitches all over my body after the horrific day."

He, however, added that he never stopped loving his brother deep down in his heart. To note, Muthu had revealed earlier that he has been taking care of his brother's kids after his brother died in a road accident. He said, "I never stopped loving my brother. When I learned that he died in the accident, I was the one who cried the most. Such was our bond."

Muthu, though was not evicted from the house, choose to step out as he was unable to live without seeing his kids and family. So he went out of the house after the first week along with Shanthi, who got evicted from the house after receiving fewer votes from the fans. On the work front, Muthu has been busy with movies that are soon to be released.