Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Fame GP Muthu To Play THIS Role In Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu?

Tamil Bigg Boss’ fans got disappointed when GP Muthu decided to opt out of the show. Having been in the house for only a week, he told his decision to opt-out as he missed his family.

Nevertheless, though it has been several weeks since his exit, the actor is managing to stay in the limelight with his very many trending updates. And in an important one, it is reported that GP Muthu will be seen playing an important role in Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movie Thunivu.

While there are no updates on what his role will be for the movie, it is stated that his role will be an important one. Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is gearing up for release on January 11 as a Pongal special. Thunivu co-stars Manju Warrier, who will be seen playing the leading lady in the action-packed entertainer.

Thunivu is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, who collaborated with Ajith in his previous movies Valimai and Nerkonda Paarvai. Ghibran has helmed the film’s music. So far, the makers have released two songs from the movie namely Chilla Chilla and Kasethaan Kadavulada. The songs with up-beat music have already made their way into the playlist of Kollywood fans and they have turned out to be chartbusters.

It will be clashing with Vijay’s Varisu, which is gearing up for release on January 12. Varisu co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will play as the film’s leading lady. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama is helmed by Tollywood’s popular filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Speaking of GP Muthu, the internet sensation first started creating content on the video sharing application, TikTok. Later after the application’s ban in India, he started creating content on YouTube and Instagram. With his sensation, GP Muthu has been collaborating with actors and movie makers such as Pradeep Ranganathan for the several films’ promotional activities.