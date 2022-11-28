Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Demand Double Eviction Next Week; Say Myna Nandhini And Queency Should Exit

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on wildfire ever since its launch in October. Fans have been expressing their anger, disappointment, expectation, and anticipation about the show on Twitter in an engaging manner. These conversations happen frequently and actively so much so that fans are trending the show or the contestants almost every day on Twitter.

In a recent trend, fans have been demanding the host Kamal Haasan evict two contestants in the upcoming week. They have been naming Myna Nandhini and Queency to be evicted from the house. Fans have been lashing at them both saying that they have been disrespecting the fans, the show's host Kamal Haasan and the big boss himself. While we don't know what they did, fans who watched the 24/7 live broadcast of the show on the OTT platform Dinesey+ Hotstar.



A fan wrote, "I want double elimination this week #QuotaQueency #Myna they both are too laid off and disrespectful to people and to some extent host, even BB." Another fan wrote, "#myna and #quotaQueecy who doesn't respect people and KH sir should leave this week they didn't know how to respect people they're thinking avnga tha Intel apdinu #BiggBossTamil."

Meanwhile, in the promos released by the makers so far, it is clear that there will be an open nomination in the house on Monday. As far as the nominations go, the promo released by the channel reveal that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha, while Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan. Ayesha nominated Janany. Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi after a quarrel with her during the nomination process.

Fans who have watched the 24/7 live broadcast have also revealed that Azeem has been chosen as the captain of the house for the week. The promos don't reveal the task which was given to the housemates to nominate the captain. A promo also shows a glimpse of the upcoming week's luxury budget task, which was read out by a fellow housemate Shivin from the task sheet given by the bigg boss.