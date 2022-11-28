Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Demand Double Eviction Next Week; Say Myna Nandhini And Queency Should Exit
The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss has been setting the internet on wildfire ever since its launch in October. Fans have been expressing their anger, disappointment, expectation, and anticipation about the show on Twitter in an engaging manner. These conversations happen frequently and actively so much so that fans are trending the show or the contestants almost every day on Twitter.
In
a
recent
trend,
fans
have
been
demanding
the
host
Kamal
Haasan
evict
two
contestants
in
the
upcoming
week.
They
have
been
naming
Myna
Nandhini
and
Queency
to
be
evicted
from
the
house.
Fans
have
been
lashing
at
them
both
saying
that
they
have
been
disrespecting
the
fans,
the
show's
host
Kamal
Haasan
and
the
big
boss
himself.
While
we
don't
know
what
they
did,
fans
who
watched
the
24/7
live
broadcast
of
the
show
on
the
OTT
platform
Dinesey+
Hotstar.
A fan wrote, "I want double elimination this week #QuotaQueency #Myna they both are too laid off and disrespectful to people and to some extent host, even BB." Another fan wrote, "#myna and #quotaQueecy who doesn't respect people and KH sir should leave this week they didn't know how to respect people they're thinking avnga tha Intel apdinu #BiggBossTamil."
Meanwhile, in the promos released by the makers so far, it is clear that there will be an open nomination in the house on Monday. As far as the nominations go, the promo released by the channel reveal that Manikandan nominated Queency and Rachitha, while Dhanalakshmi nominated Queency and Kathiravan. Ayesha nominated Janany. Azeem, on the other hand, nominated Queency saying that she has not come out of her comfort zone. ADK nominated Dhanalakshmi after a quarrel with her during the nomination process.
Fans who have watched the 24/7 live broadcast have also revealed that Azeem has been chosen as the captain of the house for the week. The promos don't reveal the task which was given to the housemates to nominate the captain. A promo also shows a glimpse of the upcoming week's luxury budget task, which was read out by a fellow housemate Shivin from the task sheet given by the bigg boss.