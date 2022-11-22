Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Irked As Queency Gets Special Attention Inside BB House

One can say that the sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is seeing more controversies than the rest of the seasons. Despite the housemates creating the drama, it is now alleged that Bigg boss is being partial towards a few contestants.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6 commenced on 9th October with 21 contestants. Most of the contestants are new faces except for a few Vijay TV celebrities. Queency Stanly is one of them. She is a model and aspiring actress with a huge fan following on social media. All these factors helped Queency to escape eviction throughout these days.

But inside the house, Queency seems to saying have several conditions from not being able to be in the cleaning team as she can't wash vessels reason being her skin problems to not participating in physical tasks due to health issues. Almost in every task Queency gives an excuse to escape.

She had also claimed that she can't do cleaning work due to health issues nor she Can do bathroom cleaning work due to health issues.

The recent one was that she can't chew onions and had requested the doctor to prescribe a special food for her.

In one of the unseen clips, it was seen that the doctor has granted her request and had prescribed the same. Queency was seen thanking the doctor in front of the camera.

#Queency

Ennala Onion Lam Kadika Mudiyathu BiggBox



Ana Chicken Nalla Kadipen

BiggBox



Nalla Saptutu Poye Nalla Thoongu Sariya🤧🤧🤧🤦🤦#BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/xDYGhh86fh — BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 21, 2022

Bigg Boss fans were irked to see this special treatment given to Queency. It hasn't been a practice earlier. The basic rule of the house is to live with the given ration and no special concession would be given.

#Queency Velaye Seyama irunthu

Vela Senju Arms la tight Ayidichi



Avale Soldra Vela Seyalnu 🤣🤣

Ana intha HMs🤦



Itha vachi Tomorrow ennaku Hand Pain ha irukunu Escape Ayiduva

Soothumootta🤧🤧🤧#BiggBoss #BiggBossTamil#BiggBossTamil6 pic.twitter.com/TOKFroNoYh — BIGG BOX TROLL (@drkuttysiva) November 21, 2022

But this time, it seems Bigg Boss is too lethargic to monitor the rule breakers.

Also, it was alleged that Bigg Boss had switched off the light earlier yesterday when the rest of the housemates were having their dinner. Twitterati went on to allege that it may be Queency would have been prescribed a sleeping dose and Bigg Boss wanted to give her a good night's sleep. #QuotaQueency began to trend on Twitter

Enaku ellam housemates vida #queency paaka dan kaduppa iruku.. aval work seiya maata.. Biggboss ah thittuva, thoonguva, aana avalai Kamal praise pannuvar, special food mattum kodupanga..enna ezhavu da idhu#QuotaQueency 🤦🏻#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 https://t.co/utKN2zKuoH — ʙᴀʙᴀ ᴠᴏꜱꜱ (@itsBabavass) November 22, 2022

Yov BB start pannupa task ah..#Queency thoongudhunnu wait panriya boomer uncle #BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBossTamil — ashwin (@nimmy97275723) November 22, 2022

Ithellam yaaru keka matingla 😂 sothu muttai #Queency — Be Craziest One (@BeCraziest) November 22, 2022

Stay tuned to the Vijay Tamil channel to watch the latest episodes of the reality show or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the entire episodes of season 6.