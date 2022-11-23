Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Lambast Ram; Say He Is Not A Good Judge

One of the main reasons for the reality show Bigg Boss to be a successful show is because of the buzz it creates online. Fans who watch the show have always showered the internet with what they think about it. Today, the topic of discussion was the latest task, which has the contestants playing as lawyers and the house is converted into a courtroom.

While fans have been lauding Shivin for her smart handling of the situation, they have been lambasting Ram saying that he has not been a good judge. A fan wrote, "Ram gave wrong judgement.. #azeem hid the keys to purposefully trigger #adk thus the case is in favour of #adk"

Some fans stated that he was being biased towards ADK because they both are friends. Sharing a video clip that showed Ram trying to help ADK, the fan wrote on Twitter, "#Ram judge Point Eduthu kudukrar #ADK ku"

But some fans took his side and stated that he did job as a judge because he only heard what the advocates said and took a decision accordingly. A fan wrote, "#Ram really played well as judge. Even after #Ayesha #ADK and #Vikraman shared views against the judgement, #Ram stood by his decision and said he is ready to face consequences. Clearly is no more a Mixture, as we see."

Evenafter #Ayesha #ADK and #Vikraman shared views against the judgement, #Ram stood by his decision and said he is ready to face consequences, 👌. Clearly is no more a Mixture, as we see.#BiggBossTamil6 #BiggBossTamil #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/zbg5Qteaso — biggboss (@VJCR7LOVE) November 23, 2022

However, in the end, it was understood that Ram declared Shivin and Azeem as the winning side. While some fans called it a tactic of Ram to stay on the safer side, others lauded him saying that he did not pronounce the wrong judgment just because ADK was his friend.

Meanwhile, Shivin, who argued for Azeem has been receiving praise from fans of the show since morning. Fans have been sharing photos and videos of Shivin where she is seen clearly putting her points and explaining in a neat way, Azeem's side of the story. People who are not big fans of Azeem also lauded Shivin for her steady arguments and she has been receiving the applause from fans. The Kamal Haasan hosted show is being aired on Vijay television and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.