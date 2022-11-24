Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans React As Janany Files Case Against Vikraman For Using Language Card Against Her
In the first promo telecasted by Vijay Television, it is shown that Janany has filed a case against Vikraman for using a language card against her in nominating "Worst player of the week".
Earlier last week, after the 'Royal Museum' task, Vikraman had nominated Janany for the worst player of the house. The reason he mentioned then was, "Janany lacked presence in the task. The reason could be her difficulty in talking 'Tamil' or rather 'Sentamizh' or did she have difficulty expressing her thoughts in words. I am not sure about that and she has to clarify it".
Though Janany hadn't given importance to Vikraman's allegation initially, seems it was haunting her ever since.
Yesterday,
after
Amuthavanan
had
filed
a
case
against
Vikraman,
Janany
was
also
included
in
the
case
as
it
involved
her
as
well.
ADK
was
the
Judge
for
the
case
and
pronounced
the
verdict
in
favor
of
Vikraman.
But,
his
initial
verdict
was
in
favor
of
Amuthavanan.
Following this, Janany felt so depressed that she was seen breaking down emotionally to Amuthavanan.
Hence she decided to file a case against Vikraman in the ongoing courtroom task. She mentioned that Vikaraman had used the language card against her to nominate her as the worst player of the week. She went on to say that she was ready to accept any other reason but not this, for she was one of the contestants inside the house who diligently speaks Tamil.
In
the
second
promo,
it
is
seen
that
Vikraman
confronts
Janany
for
politicizing
the
case
and
taking
it
in
a
different
direction.
He
also
said
that
Janany
and
the
team
had
falsely
accused
him
of
mocking
the
'Srilankan
Tamil' which
he
didn't
apparently.
Fans reacted instantly with mixed reactions.
He says Senthamizh only....😄..... Even #Azeem has also told that to #Janani during the task— A.K.Views (@ArunKar42740901) November 24, 2022
Here #vikraman enakum sentamil varalanu sollavilai ipoo soluraru.... Ithu ok va #janany #janani #biggbosstamil6 #biggbosstamil#janany #vikraman equal adichipange samatanamum aavange... Ithula #azeem #amutavanan teve ilama varumnu serupadi vaanguvange...jan game play super https://t.co/hF5Aco3fc2— Anbarasan Gopal (@AnbarasanGopal2) November 24, 2022
This is injustice to #Vikraman.— Dr.Nellai - நெல்லை (@nellaiseemai) November 24, 2022
He only said about #janani's senthamil not the Srilankan Tamil.#Azeem Janani #Amudhanavanan is trying to portray Vikraman negatively.
This is a very sensitive issue.@ikamalhaasan - show Kurumpadam and warn.#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6
Azeem
had
appeared
for
Janany
and
Queency
appeared
for
Vikraman.
Manikanta
was
the
Judge
in
this
case.
We will have to wait till tonight, to know who won the case as it sounds sensitive. Watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 on the Vijay Tamil channel or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 24*7 live of this show.