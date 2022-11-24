Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans React As Janany Files Case Against Vikraman For Using Language Card Against Her

In the first promo telecasted by Vijay Television, it is shown that Janany has filed a case against Vikraman for using a language card against her in nominating "Worst player of the week".

Earlier last week, after the 'Royal Museum' task, Vikraman had nominated Janany for the worst player of the house. The reason he mentioned then was, "Janany lacked presence in the task. The reason could be her difficulty in talking 'Tamil' or rather 'Sentamizh' or did she have difficulty expressing her thoughts in words. I am not sure about that and she has to clarify it".

Though Janany hadn't given importance to Vikraman's allegation initially, seems it was haunting her ever since.

Yesterday, after Amuthavanan had filed a case against Vikraman, Janany was also included in the case as it involved her as well. ADK was the Judge for the case and pronounced the verdict in favor of Vikraman. But, his initial verdict was in favor of Amuthavanan.

Following this, Janany felt so depressed that she was seen breaking down emotionally to Amuthavanan.

Hence she decided to file a case against Vikraman in the ongoing courtroom task. She mentioned that Vikaraman had used the language card against her to nominate her as the worst player of the week. She went on to say that she was ready to accept any other reason but not this, for she was one of the contestants inside the house who diligently speaks Tamil.

In the second promo, it is seen that Vikraman confronts Janany for politicizing the case and taking it in a different direction. He also said that Janany and the team had falsely accused him of mocking the 'Srilankan Tamil' which he didn't apparently.

Fans reacted instantly with mixed reactions.

He says Senthamizh only....😄..... Even #Azeem has also told that to #Janani during the task — A.K.Views (@ArunKar42740901) November 24, 2022

This is injustice to #Vikraman.

He only said about #janani's senthamil not the Srilankan Tamil.#Azeem Janani #Amudhanavanan is trying to portray Vikraman negatively.

This is a very sensitive issue.@ikamalhaasan - show Kurumpadam and warn.#BiggBossTamil #BiggBossTamil6 — Dr.Nellai - நெல்லை (@nellaiseemai) November 24, 2022

Azeem had appeared for Janany and Queency appeared for Vikraman. Manikanta was the Judge in this case.

We will have to wait till tonight, to know who won the case as it sounds sensitive. Watch the latest episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 on the Vijay Tamil channel or tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the 24*7 live of this show.