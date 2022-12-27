Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Fans Troll Vikraman For Influencing ADK Tactically

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is almost nearing the end and the show has still not paced as much as it was in the previous seasons. Nevertheless, the show has been occupying the news for several reasons. From housemates fighting with each other to the contestants’ tactics to stay in the house, there is no scarcity for entertainment. On Tuesday, a video of ADK and Vikraman surfaced online, which has become the talk of the town.

In the video, Vikraman can be seen holding discussions with ADK and the duo can be seen talking about the house housemates’ strategies. They can also be seen talking about Azeem, who has been on the receiving end ever since host Kamal Haasan expressed his displeasure over his ruthless attitude and short temper. The video shows Vikraman ADK that he should not get influenced by Azeem’s attitude, but he can be seen influencing ADK himself.

Fans shared the video on Twitter and trolled Vikraman for influencing ADK. A fan wrote, “#Vikraman anna is influencing #ADK not to get influenced by #Azeem #BiggBossTamil6.”

Speaking of Bigg Boss, the housemates had an open nomination on Monday, following which the makes announced the list of nominees. This time around, the housemates were told that the house captain can also be nominated for eviction. So, Rachitha turned out to be the only contestant to not get nominated this week. Amudhavanan, who won the captaincy task after having a competition with Azeem, became the house captain.

To note, this is the first time for Amudhavanan to become the house captain. But sadly, it did not turn out to be as useful for him as the other contestants as he is also set to face the eviction process. The show is being aired on Vijay television and on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.