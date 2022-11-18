Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Has Nivashini been evicted in 6th week?

We are witnessing so many twists and turns in the prediction of eviction. While it was predicted a couple of days back that Nivashini or Robert master would be given the exit card, it changed on Friday with reports claiming that Ayesha has received the minimum number of votes. But now, another unexpected turn has happened.

As per the unofficial predictions, it can be expected that Nivashini will be the one to get evicted in the sixth week of the Tamil reality show. While this has made the fans of Ayesha happy, nothing can be said for sure at least until Saturday.

Some netizens have shared on Twitter that Nivashini has been underplaying the whole week, and she has not been participating in the tasks as she used to in the previous weeks. So, netizens find this eviction a fitting one. On the other hand, when it was predicted that Ayesha would be evicted from the house, it did not go well with the netizens and they were seen expressing their disappointment over seeing her gain minimum votes. Some fans even urged other to increase their votes to Ayesha.

Meanwhile, the recent promo of the show turned out to be a viral one on Twitter as fans are cringing at the reaction of Robert master. He got emotional and cried his heart out upon known that he got played by Rachitha in her secret task. While several housemates trying to console him, he did not seem to let go of it.

But netizens trolled him for not knowing the difference between tasks, reality shows, and real feelings. Rachitha was also seen trying to explain to him that she did a few things only for the sake of the task. But he told her to not talk to him and cried even more. In the current task, Robert master is playing the king, while Rachitha is playing the queen. But it looks like a new king has been chosen without Robert's knowledge. Well, only a few more hours are left for the latest episode to be aired. So, let us wait and see what really happens in the latest episode.