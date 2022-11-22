Bigg Boss Tamil 6: "He Is Dangerous", Nivaashiyni Opens Up After The Elimination

Nivaashiyni aka Niva is the latest contestant from the Bigg Boss house. Though she was in the hot seat, her elimination was nearly confirmed only at the last minute as she had received the least votes compared to the other nominees.

Nivaashiyini's journey inside the Bigg Boss house didn't have many interesting episodes as she was almost always zoned out. But her alleged closeness with one of her housemates Asal Kolaar became a topic of controversy among the audience.

It was also considered one of the reasons for her elimination, media reports claim.

Nivaashiyni has always been an active social media user. She has nearly 98.9k followers on Instagram. Post her eviction, Nivaashiyni took to social media to thank her supporters. She posted a status on Instagram. The status read, "Thank you all for all your love and support throughout my journey in Bigg boss season 6. I appreciate it with all my heart". She also shared a few of her fan-made posters and thanked them for their support.

Following this media reports claim that Nivaashyini went for a short live session on Instagram. She answered a few questions raised by her fans.

Reports said that Nivaa opines,"The one-hour episode shown on the TV is different to what we lived inside. It is so different...Though I didn't feel guilty about the elimination instantly, now after watching a few episodes, I feel that there are more unworthy contestants safer inside the house...I miss Queency very much and I still feel like being inside the BB house... I thank you all for all your support. Please keep supporting."

When one of the fans asked who is the most dangerous contestant in the house, Nivaa answered, "It's Vikraman. You can never trust him".

"Azeem is so genuine. Even though he is short-tempered, he speaks his mind and never backbites or sugar coats. I will release a video about it soon and clarify your thoughts", said Nivaa when someone had asked about her opinion on Azeem

Media reports of her remuneration from Vijay TV for her participation in the show, post-Nivaa's elimination have also surfaced.